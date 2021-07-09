TAMPAN Suspends Yomi Fabiyi Over Release Of ‘Oko Iyabo’

The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has indefinitely suspended popular Yoruba actor, Yomi Fabiyi, over the release of his controversial movie, ‘Oko Iyabo’.

The association announced this in a statement on Friday, saying its Ethics, Conflict and Resolution Committee found him guilty of professional misconduct and unethical practices.

TAMPAN had summoned Fabiyi who is the Producer and Director of the film to appear before it on Thursday (July 8).

According to the group, the film had “sparked off another round of public dissension that may bring polemic against TAMPAN and our good members if we fail to nip the bud of the controversy”.

Fabiyi has faced backlash in recent times for backing fellow actor, Omoyinka Olarewaju a.k.a Baba Ijesa, who is currently facing trial over allegations of rape and sexual harrassment of a minor.

More recently, he has again came under fire for producing the film ‘Oko Iyabo’ – a reenactment of his perspective to the controversial matter.

He also admitted to deliberately using the title ‘Oko Iyabo’, as a clap back against one of his most vocal critics and fellow actor, Iyabo Ojo.

But according to TAMPAN, except the work of art is a “Cinema Verite”, no one is allowed to use real name(s) of other person(s) in a feature film.

“That the story, plot, theme, title, dialogue, names and general content of the film “Oko Iyabo” is a factual presentation that may give rise to prejudice since the matter is already in court. His misconducts and unethical practices have impacted negatively on the image and reputation of our association,” the statement said in part.

“Although Mr. Yomi Fabiyi insisted that it is his fundamental human right to use his creative talent to produce films that will tell his own account of the trending issue, his Co-Director admitted his fault and regretted his involvement in the film,” the statement also said.

Meanwhile, TAMPAN has summoned all its members who acted in the film to appear before the Ethic, Conflict & Resolution Committee on 24 July 24.