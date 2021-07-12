Tambuwal Backs Electronic Transmission Of Votes

The Governor of Sokoto State and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Tambuwal, has backed the calls for the electronic transmission of votes.

Tambuwal in a statement he signed on Monday stressed the emphasised the need for the lawmakers to give the country an electoral law that allows free, fair, and credible polls.

He also faulted the alleged plan by the federal parliament to disempower the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from transmitting results of elections electronically.

“Some have argued that internet penetration in all parts of Nigeria is not assured. This is exactly why the bill should give INEC the prerogative of introducing electronic transmission of votes in any election,” he said.

“In any case, INEC has demonstrated and assured that it has the technology to transmit votes electronically even without the internet. INEC had also assured that with the new process and technology, any interested Nigerian could track or monitor the results of the election from his or her house.

“It is a credible, free, and fair election that will ensure that the voters decide any electoral contest. The Edo and Ondo States elections where electronic transmission of votes cast from the unit level ensured that the voters’ wishes were respected are good examples. PDP won in Edo and APC won in Ondo as a result.”

See the full statement issued by Tambuwal below: