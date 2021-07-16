Advertisement

Reps Continue Debate Over Electoral Act Amendment Bill

Channels Television  
Updated July 16, 2021

 

The House of Representatives has continued its debate on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, following the inability of members to reach an agreement on Thursday.

The House had gone into a rowdy session after Deputy Speaker Idris Wase ruled against the electronic transmission of results despite a resounding vote in favour of electronic transmission.

Subsequently, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, announced that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the NCC would be present on Friday to give further clarifications on the Electoral Act with a major focus on section 52(3).

The Executive Commissioner of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has now been admitted into the chamber.

More to follow.



