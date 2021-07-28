Advertisement

Chelsea Sign Goalkeeper Bettinelli From Fulham

Channels Television  
Updated July 28, 2021
Marcus Bettinelli (Photo: chelseafc.com)

 

 

 

Chelsea have signed goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer, the Premier League club announced Wednesday.

The 29-year-old left nearby west London side Fulham at the end of last season after making more than 100 appearances in over a decade with the Cottagers.

Bettinelli has now agreed on a two-year deal at Stamford Bridge where he will compete for the goalkeeping position with Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

“It’s always been a special club. I know the area very well so it’s been a dream of mine to come over to this side and it’s finally happened,” former England Under-21 international Betinelli told Chelsea’s website.

“There were some talks a few years ago when I was a bit younger and for whatever reason that didn’t come about but I’m here now,” added Bettinelli, whose arrival at Chelsea follows the departure of Argentinian goalkeeper Willy Caballero.



More on Sports

10 Nigerian Athletes Banned From 2020 Tokyo Olympics

UPDATED: Ugandan Weightlifter To Face Fraud Charge Over Olympics Disappearance

Swiss Sprinter Wilson Fails Doping Test, Suspended From Olympics

Doping: CAF Bans Enyimba Captain, Augustine Oladapo For One Year

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV