Team Nigeria Return To Abuja After Tokyo Olympics

Channels Television  
Updated August 7, 2021
Ese Brume and Blessing Oborududu won Nigeria's two medals at the Tokyo Olympics.
Nigerian athletes who participated in the Tokyo Olympics arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Saturday.

The Team Nigeria athletes arrived at the airport at about 1 pm.

Sports Minister Sunday Dare expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance at Tokyo, after placing 69th on the 205-country medal table.

Nigeria clinched two medals at the games, including a bronze in long jump and a silver in wrestling.

Both medals were won by Ese Brume and Blessing Oborududu respectively.

Team Nigeria’s appearance at the Tokyo games was marred by disqualifications, injuries and misfortune.

At least 10 athletes were disqualified for not complying with out-of-competition drug testing requirements.

Star athlete Blessing Okagbare was also suspended after she failed a drug test.

However the duo of Brume and Oborududu was able to put some smile on the faces of many Nigerians.



