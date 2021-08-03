Advertisement

Tokyo Olympics: Ese Brume Wins Nigeria’s First Medal

Channels Television  
Updated August 3, 2021
Nigeria's Ese Brume reacts as she competes in the women's long jump final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. Javier SORIANO / AFP
Nigeria’s Ese Brume reacts as she competes in the women’s long jump final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. Javier SORIANO / AFP

 

Long jumper Ese Brume has won Nigeria’s first medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Brume, 25, claimed the bronze medal in the women’s long jump at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday.

She achieved the feat with a 6.97m jump, two days after she qualified for the finals with a jump of 6.76m.

Germany’s Malaika Mihambo beat Brume to the gold medal with a 7.00m jump while Brittney Reese of the United States won the silver medal.

Brume’s win adds to positive news for Nigeria at the Olympics after a run of negative news of defeats and the disqualification of some of the country’s athletes.

On Monday, Blessing Oborududu beat Mongolia’s Battsetseg Soronzonbold to reach the final of the women’s freestyle 68kg wrestling. The win guaranteed Nigeria a medal at the Olympics.

Brume’s win gives Nigerians more reasons to cheer.

Nigeria's Ese Brume competes in the women's long jump final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP

Nigeria's Ese Brume competes in the women's long jump final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. Javier SORIANO / AFP

Nigeria's Ese Brume competes in the women's long jump qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 1, 2021. Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP

First-plcaed Germany's Malaika Mihambo (L) celebrates with third-placed Nigeria's Ese Brume after competing in the women's long jump final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP
First-plcaed Germany’s Malaika Mihambo (L) celebrates with third-placed Nigeria’s Ese Brume after competing in the women’s long jump final during Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP

Nigeria's Ese Brume reacts as she competes in the women's long jump final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. Javier SORIANO / AFP



More on Headlines

32 COVID-19 Delta Variant Cases Confirmed In Four States, FCT – NCDC

Ex-RRS Commander Tunji Disu Replaces Abba Kyari As IRT Head

Sanwo-Olu Raises Alarm Over COVID-19 Third Wave, Warns Erring Foreigners Of Sanctions

Nigeria Takes Delivery Of Over Four Million Moderna Vaccine Doses

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV