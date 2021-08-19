Gunmen Kidnap Ex-NMA Secretary’s Son In Ogun

Gunmen have kidnapped Ademola Alayaki, the son of a former National Secretary of the Nigerian Medical Association, Adewunmi Alayaki.

Ademola, 25, was kidnapped at his father’s farm in Isaga Orile, Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State on Wednesday.

The Ogun State police spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident. He noted that a manhunt has been launched by the tactical team of the Nigeria Police Force to track down the abductors and rescue the victim unhurt.

Already, the kidnappers have reached out to the family and are demanding N20 million for his release, a development confirmed by the police spokesman.

As of the time of this report, the family is yet to make a statement on the issue.

Kidnapping for ransom is a common occurrence in many parts of Nigeria. Wednesday’s incident is the latest in kidnapping for ransom cases in the South-West state.

About two weeks ago, gunmen kidnapped a Swiss national, Andred Beita, and his Nigerian driver simply identified as Ifeanyi.

Police authorities in Ogun said the incident occurred along the Ibese-Itori Road. Oyeyemi explained that the victims were captured by the bandits on their way back from a farm in the area.