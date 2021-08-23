Troops Rescue 15 Abducted Commuters In Kaduna

Troops of the Operation Safe Haven have rescued 15 abducted commuters at Jagindi town in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna state on Monday.

The victims were travelling in two separate vehicles when they were intercepted by the bandits who laid ambush on them along the road.

According to the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the troops responded to a distress call and swiftly mobilised to the location and repelled the bandits before rescuing the abducted persons.

He noted that the troops are sustaining search and rescue operations in the area with the aim of ensuring the general safety of travellers and residents of the area.