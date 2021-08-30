We Fired At Illegal Bunkers, Not Cargo Boat – DHQ

The Nigerian military has denied that its chopper shot at a passenger boat along the Port Harcourt – Bonny waterway in Rivers State last week Thursday.

According to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) the report that civilians were shot at without cause is false.

In a statement on Monday, the spokesman for the DHQ, Major General Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr said operatives of the force did not shoot at “any cargo boat conveying people and food stuff from Port Harcourt to Bonny”.

READ ALSO: Unidentified Helicopter Shoots Passenger Boat In Rivers

He said contrary to the report, the Air Component of the Joint Task Force Operation DELTA SAFE (OPDS) received reports from ground troops who were on clearance operations but encountered resistance at the point of encounter.

“On receiving the report a combat helicopter was dispatched to provide close air support mission along the Cawthorne Channel.

“The helicopter encountered an illegal oil bunkerers’ boat popularly called ‘Cotonou Boat’. The boat which was being escorted by 2 speedboats was suspected to be carrying illegally refined oil products in large drums along the Channel in the direction of OPDS patrol boats.

“On sighting the boat, warning shots were fired to dissuade the crew from hostile action. The crew fired back at the helicopter and the boat was engaged accordingly.

“The 2 speedboats detached from the convoy at high speed leaving the ‘Cotonou Boat’ which was neutralized,” General Sawyerr narrated.

He further disclosed that the helicopter later went after the 2 speedboats but was unable to track it.

“The suspects are still at large and a manhunt has been sent out to apprehend them,” the DHQ Spokesman added.

According to him, the military remains a professional institution that operates in line with best practices through the application of rule of engagement and code of conduct.

“It is also positioned to protect the populace rather than victimising them. Efforts by anyone to protect criminality by disparaging the actions of the Military in preventing economic sabotage and other sundry crimes need to be condemned by all,” the General’s communique read in part.

He on behalf of the military urged the general public to disregard any report at variance to what had been detailed.

Citizens were also enjoined to continue providing accurate information to troops that will lead to the attainment of the military’s operational mandate of safeguarding lives, properties as well as government assets in the South-south region.