Abducted NDA Officer, Major Datong Regains Freedom

Major CL Datong who was kidnapped last month from the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna State has regained his freedom.

He was abducted after bandits attacked the Academy on August 24, killing two soldiers in the process.

Major Datong was, however, rescued on Friday by a combined team of security operatives.

A statement by the Deputy Director Public Relations Officer, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Col. Ezindu Idimah on Friday, says the rescue was successful, after the destruction of several camps belonging to the bandits in Afaka-Birnin Gwari areas of the state, with the collaboration of the Air Task Force, Department of State Security and other security agencies.

He explained that the troops arrived at a camp suspected to be the location where the officer was being held and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle before they were able to rescue the officer.

“The officer was rescued following the directive of the Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs, with the help of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and all security agencies to conduct decisive operations to rescue Major Datong.

“The operations which have been sustained since the abduction of the officer proved quite successful and led to the destruction of several identified bandits’ camps in the Afaka- Birnin Gwari general area and neutralisation of scores of bandits particularly, in the late hours of Friday, 17 September 2021”, the statement read in part.

Col Idimah noted that the officer sustained a minor injury and has been treated in a medical facility and handed over to NDA for further action.

“The Division wishes to commend the efforts of the NAF, DSS, Nigerian Police, and patriotic Nigerians for their invaluable support which contributed to the success of this operation.

“Our operations will continue until we capture or neutralise the assailants that killed two officers in the NDA on 24 August 2021”.