Advertisement
CBN Postpones Launch Of Digital Currency ‘E-naira’
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has postponed the official launch of its digital currency, the E-naira.
According to the CBN spokesperson, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, the decision to postpone the unveiling of the E-naira, scheduled for October the 1st, was made to avoid any distractions from the country’s 61st Independence Day celebration.
Read Also: Here Are Six Things You Should Know About The E-Naira
Nevertheless, the CBN has assured Nigerians that the bank and other partners are working to ensure a seamless process for the benefit of all.
Meanwhile, no new date has been announced for the launch.