Buhari Writes Senate, To Present Budget At NASS By 12pm On Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate to present the 2022 budget at the National Assembly by 12 noon on Thursday.

Senate President Ahmed Lawan read the letter by the President to lawmakers during the plenary on Wednesday.

President Buhari had on Monday written to the Upper Chamber to present the 2022 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives on Thursday.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, disclosed this on Tuesday while presiding over the plenary as the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, was absent.

He informed the lawmakers that President Buhari has submitted the revised 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework MTEF and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

In the letter addressed to the Senate, the President urged the lawmakers to approve the planning documents which he said would form the basis and assumptions in the 2022 budget.

He stated that the revision reflected the new fiscal terms in the recently enacted Petroleum Industry Act and the 2022 Appropriation Bill.

The revision, according to President Buhari, will reflect funds for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prepare for the 2023 general elections.