Anambra Deputy Governor’s Defection To APC Long Expected – APGA

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has reacted to the defection of the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr Nkem Okeke, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, APGA National Publicity Secretary, Tex Okechukwu, said the action of the deputy governor has no consequence of the party ahead of the November 6 governorship election in the state.

He added that the defection was long expected since Okeke had been grudging everyone over his inability to secure the party’s governorship ticket.

READ ALSO: Anambra Deputy Governor Defects To APC

“The deputy governor had thought that the governor (Willie Obiano) and the party were going to hand over the governorship ticket of the party in the last primary to him on a platter,” said Okechukwu.

“When that didn’t happen, he started behaving abnormally, even to the point of insubordination and dereliction of duties.”

Okechukwu, however, stated that APGA viewed the exit of the deputy governor, without formal notification to the party or his principal, as uncalled for, ill-timed, and ill-advised as the governor had always treated him with respect, love, and consideration.

According to him, the party condemns the desperation being exhibited by the opposition APC in the build-up to the governorship election.

The APGA spokesman also called on all members of the party to remain united to ensure that they win the election with wider margins.

“Let nobody be deceived – APC has no root anywhere in Anambra State and that is why all that they do is going about luring political deadwood with money and other lucres,” Okechuchwu added.

“No matter the designs of the opposition and other subterranean forces, APGA Is poised to win the forthcoming election and continue with the massive infrastructural development going on in the state.”