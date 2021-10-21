APC Inaugurates Appeal Committees For State Congresses

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated the appeal committees to address the concerns raised by aggrieved members following its recently concluded state congresses.

The committees were inaugurated on Thursday at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John Akpanudoedehe, inaugurated the committees on behalf of the party’s leadership.

He explained that this formed part of the internal mechanisms of the party to ensure dissatisfied members could approach the committees to get their grievances resolved.

Akpanudoedehe promised that the APC would ensure its channels of communication were kept open as dictated, in line with the constitution of the party.

According to him, it is important for members to stay united in order to win the forthcoming elections in Anambra, Ekiti, and the general elections in 2023.

Read his full statement below…