APC Inaugurates Appeal Committees For State Congresses
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated the appeal committees to address the concerns raised by aggrieved members following its recently concluded state congresses.
The committees were inaugurated on Thursday at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John Akpanudoedehe, inaugurated the committees on behalf of the party’s leadership.
He explained that this formed part of the internal mechanisms of the party to ensure dissatisfied members could approach the committees to get their grievances resolved.
Akpanudoedehe promised that the APC would ensure its channels of communication were kept open as dictated, in line with the constitution of the party.
According to him, it is important for members to stay united in order to win the forthcoming elections in Anambra, Ekiti, and the general elections in 2023.
Read his full statement below…
REMARKS BY THE NATIONAL SECRETARY OF THE APC CARETAKER/EXTRAORDINARY CONVENTION PLANNING COMMITTEE (CECPC), SEN. JOHN JAMES AKPANUDOEDEHE PH.D DURING THE INAUGURATION OF THE PARTYS STATE CONGRESS APPEAL COMMITTEES ON THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2021 AT THE APC NATIONAL SECRETARIAT IN ABUJA.
Once again, may I, on behalf of the National Chairman of the CECPC H.E (Hon) Mai Mala Buni, welcome you all to the National Secretariat of our great Party and to this very important event which is the inauguration of the States Congress Appeals Committee.
You all will agree with me that the process of recalibrating our party into a functional winning machine in 2023, is well on course.
With the huge membership strength we have recorded during the last registration and revalidation exercise, there is no doubt that Nigerians still trust us and that we will win all the upcoming elections convincingly, starting from the Governorship elections in Anambra, to Osun, Ekiti and to the 2023 general elections.
Nigerians by now have realized that the APC led-government of President Buhari means well for Nigerians and is doing everything possible to deliver infrastructure to Nigerians amidst difficult economic times, globally. We must stay united so we can defeat the agents of destruction who have vowed to set Nigeria backwards. Just this morning, an Abuja-Kaduna passenger train was attacked by criminals, depriving Nigerians the services it provides. This is so despicable, but together we shall overcome them.
Therefore, there is greater need to sustain the trust of our party men and women and indeed all Nigerians.
In a bid to provide development to our people, this party has afforded many of our party faithfuls, the platform to attain various positions, either elected or appointed, it will still do so for many others going forward. Hence, all true party men and women must see dissensions within the party as family disputes and should not seek to destroy the platform which helped them in times past.
As a party, we shall ensure that channels of communication are kept open, as in the instant case and as dictated by the constitution of our party. This Appeals Committee is part of the internal mechanisms so that those who may feel dissatisfied with the States Congresses can approach the Committee and ventilate their grievances through this avenue.
It is elementary law that he who alleges must prove, so instead of taking issues to the media space, let them put forward their case before this Appeals Committee.
I urge you all to ensure that fair hearing and justice be your guiding principles in the task entrusted to you.
You all were carefully selected based on your proven track record of integrity and capacity to deliver. The party trusts in your ability to bring to bear on this task, your incredible credentials.