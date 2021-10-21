PHOTOS: IGP Absent As Buhari Meets With Security Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday presided over a security meeting with the nation’s service chiefs and heads of intelligence agencies.

The meeting, which was also attended by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, held at the State House in Abuja.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, led the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, and other security chiefs to the meeting.

They are Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao; Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

Although the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, was absent at the meeting, he was represented by a Deputy Inspector General of Police, Sanusi Lemu.

Some members of the President’s cabinet present also include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), and Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Others are Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd).

