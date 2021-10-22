There Is A Link Between Igboho And Terrorism Financier, Says Nigerian Govt

The Nigerian Government says it has established a connection between Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, and a firm being investigated for terrorism.

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, stated this at a news briefing in Abuja on Friday.

He disclosed that the government has received the report on financers of Sunday Igboho, saying the findings revealed that Igboho is a director and signatory to a firm – Adesun International Concept Limited – registered on April 23, 2010.

“Investigation reveals that Adesun International Concept Ltd (belonging to Igboho) transferred the sum of N12,750,000 to Abbal Bako & Sons,” the AGF said. “It might be recalled that Abbal Bako & Sons and its promoter, Abdullahi Umar Usman, are suspects in the ongoing joint terrorist financing investigation.

“Abdullahi Umar Usman is by way of financial transaction connected to Surajo Abubakar Muhammad (who was sentenced to life imprisonment in UAE on charges of financing terrorism [Boko Haram]). This report shows the nexus between separatists’ agitation, terrorism financing, and disruptions of peace in the country.”

The company, according to Malami, also has Oladele Oyetunji and Aderopo Adeyemo as directors, and is linked to 43 bank accounts in nine banks.

He said the major financier of the Yoruba nation agitator was found to be a lawmaker in the National Assembly, adding that he received a total of N127,145,000 from his financiers between October 22, 2013, and September 28, 2020, through his firm.

The AGF added that transaction outflows to the tune of N273,198,200 were recorded from Igboho’s account between March 15, 2013, and March 11, 2021.

He revealed that the report also found connections of financial transactions between Igboho’s firm and some construction companies and businesses, among others.

“Having received the reports, the Federal Government remains solute in its determination to have a peaceful Nigeria,” said Malami.

“The Federal Government will do the needful, within the context of the legal provisions, in ensuring that the matter is giving the deserved attention and those found guilty will be made to face the wrath of the law.”