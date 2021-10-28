Smugglers Attack Customs Operatives In Ogun, Kill One Officer

Suspected smugglers have attacked customs operatives in the Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, killing one officer.

Another customs officer was reported missing after a bloody clash with the smugglers in Fagbohun village, via Idogo/Ipaja, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was gathered the incident happened on Tuesday when the officers, who were from the Federal Operating Unit arrived the village for an operation.

On sighting the patrol team, the suspected smugglers were said to have unleashed terror on the officers during the attack.

However, on Wednesday, the lifeless body of one of the missing officers was reportedly found in a river near Ajegun Iyaloosa village without his rifle, while the other is still being searched for.

The Public Relations Officer of the Federal Operating Unit in Zone A, Theophilus Duniya, confirmed the incident via a statement on Thursday, adding that some suspects have been arrested.

“The attacked officers are from FOU. One is confirmed dead, while the other one is still missing,” the Customs spokesman said.

“It happened on Tuesday in the afternoon. They were on information patrol when they were attacked. It was an unprovoked attacked that ended the life of one and the other one is still missing. At the moment we have some suspects in custody in relation to that murder.”

Duniya appealed to Nigerians, especially smugglers, to desist from attacking customs officers, who he said were doing the lawful job assigned to them by the Federal Government.

“The message to the masses has always been that, these officers are on lawful duty. They didn’t assign themselves.

“They are officers of the Federal Republic, and what the Federal Government said through our laws is what they are out to enforce. They are not there to fight anybody, they are not there on their own will.

“They are taken there to enforce the government fiscal policies. Anywhere customs officers are seen, if they cannot assist them to carry out their operations, they should not attack them. Because these people have families. They come from villages and communities as well and they are human beings. They also deserve a right to live,” he added.