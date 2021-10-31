Advertisement

G20 Agrees On 1.5 Degree Climate Change Target

Channels Television  
Updated October 31, 2021
(From L) US President Joe Biden, DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, French President Emmanuel Macron, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Italy’s Prime Minister, Mario Draghi and other world leaders. (Photo by Erin SCHAFF / POOL / AFP)

 

G20 countries have agreed on the need to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, in language tougher than the 2015 Paris accords, several sources said Sunday.

 

(From L) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden pose within a meeting about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the sidelines of the G20 of World Leaders Summit on October 30, 2021, in Rome. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

 

Three sources told AFP that diplomats had approved language for a final summit communique going beyond what was agreed six years ago, when the landmark climate deal called for capping global warming at well below 2 degrees, and ideally closer to 1.5 degrees.

READ ALSO: World Leaders To Talk Climate, Economy, Vaccines At G20

The declaration, expected to be released later Sunday, will talk about keeping the 1.5 degrees target “within reach”, one source said, without elaborating.

 

This handout photograph taken and released on October 31, 2021, by the Turkish Presidential Press Service shows Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L back), Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu (L), US President Joe Biden (R back) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) attending a meeting during the G20 Summit at the Roma Convention Center La Nuvola. (Photo by Murat CETIN MUHURDAR / TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP)

 

Earlier drafts seen by AFP suggested that G20 countries were going to fall short of a firm pledge on the 1.5 figure, but officials worked through the night to toughen up the language ahead of crucial UN talks on climate starting in Glasgow Sunday.

 

Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales arrives to attend the G20 Summit at the La Nuvola conference centre in Rome on October 31, 2021. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP)

 

The Group of 20 major economies emit nearly 80 percent of carbon emissions, and a promise of action on their part would provide a much-needed boost to the make-or-break COP26 summit.

 

(From L) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visit the Trevi fountain in central Rome on October 31, 2021, on the sidelines of the G20 of World Leaders Summit. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

 

Opening the formal discussions on climate on the second and final day of the Rome summit Sunday, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi urged counterparts to aim high.

 

French President Emmanuel Macron hosts a meeting with leaders of the African Union and European Union at the Palazzo Farnese, in Rome on the sidelines of the G20 leaders’ summit, on October 30, 2021. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

 

“The decisions we make today will have a direct impact on the success of the Glasgow summit and ultimately on our ability to tackle the climate crisis,” he said.

He added: “We need to set long-term goals which are consistent with the objectives of the Paris agreement and make short-term changes to achieve them.”

 

(From 2ndL) Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, International Monetary Fund (FMI) Managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, Director General, World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Director-General, Food, and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Qu Dongyu, President of the European Council Charles Michel, and Japan’s senior deputy foreign minister for economic affairs, Hiroshi Suzuki throw a coin in the water during a visit to the Trevi fountain in central Rome on October 31, 2021, on the sidelines of the G20 of World Leaders Summit. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

 

Experts say meeting the 1.5-degree target — the most ambitious goal in the 2015 Paris climate deal — means slashing global emissions nearly in half by 2030 and to “net-zero” by 2050.

 



More on environment

World Leaders To Talk Climate, Economy, Vaccines At G20

Why Discussions At COP26 Should Favour Africa – Osinbajo

CEOs Call For Climate Conference To End Fossil Fuel Subsidies

Seven Times More Emissions Cuts Needed To Hit 1.5c Climate Goal – UN

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV