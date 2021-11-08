Air Force Personnel Arrested Over Attack On NDA

An Air Force personnel has been arrested in connection with the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna State.

Bandits had in the early hours of August 24 attacked the NDA’s permanent site, killing two officers and abducting another.

The bandits who came in a vehicle were said to have passed through the security gate into the academy, disguised in military uniforms, after which they proceeded to the officers’ quarters.

READ ALSO: I Was Embarrassed That We Didn’t Foresee Such A Threat – CDS

Three months after the incident, authorities of the Nigerian Air Force have now linked one of its officers with the incident.

A source confirmed the arrest of the suspect to Channels Television on Monday.

The suspect – Sergeant Torsabo Solomon – was reportedly arrested on the order of the Base Commander as requested by the NDA Commander.

Channels Television gathered that the suspect has been moved to Kaduna for further interrogation.