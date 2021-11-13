Bandits Attack Zamfara Community, Kill Nine, Rustle Livestock

At least nine persons have been killed by bandits in Tungar Ruwa Village located in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The gunmen also rustled livestock, burgled shops, and carted away foodstuff, among other valuables.

Sources confirmed to Channels Television that the gunmen invaded the town on Wednesday night and started shooting sporadically, leading to the death of nine locals and several others injured.

The incident was confirmed on Friday night by the spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command, Mohammed Shehu.

READ ALSO: Bandits Ambush Police Patrol Team, Kill Seven In Zamfara

The police spokesperson said the tactical operatives have been deployed to the area to go after the perpetrators and to forestall further attacks.

The Command further appealed to the people to always cooperate with security agencies to clamp down on criminals and their collaborators.

Zamfara State is notorious for bandit attacks.

On Sunday, gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked Rijiya village in Gusau Local Government Area of the state, killing six people and abducting several others.

A resident of the village explained that the bandits stormed the village on motorcycles and shot sporadically into the air, killing some of the residents.

Also on Monday, seven police personnel were killed by bandits along the Tofa-Magami road in Gusau Local Government Area.

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred around 6:00 pm when the police operatives were patrolling the area. The bandits were said to have ambushed the police operatives, killing seven of them and setting ablaze their operational vehicle.