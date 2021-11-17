Court To Deliver Judgement On Dissolution Of Zamfara APC Factional Caretaker Committee

A Federal High Court sitting in Gusau has fixed December 2 to deliver judgement in the suit challenging the dissolution of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State.

The party faction led by former Governor Abdullaziz Yari and Senator Kabiru Marafa instituted the suit against the APC National Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, and five others.

The presiding judge, Justice Aminu Bappa, after listening to arguments from both counsels on Wednesday, announced December 2, as the date to deliver judgement on the matter.

Lead counsel to the plaintiffs, Daniel Enwelum, said they had concluded and submitted their written addresses in court and judgement would be delivered on the case in question by December 2, 2021.

Enwelum explained that his clients are challenging the illegal action of the Chairman of the APC National Caretaker/ Extra- Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, for outrightly dissolving the state’s caretaker committee of the party in Zamfara State.

He further argued that Buni on June 29, 2021, after receiving Governor Bello Matawalle into the APC, announced the dissolution of the state’s caretaker Committee of the party, and installed Governor Bello Matawalle as the leader in the state which is not in the APC constitution.

Lead counsel to the plaintiffs said, he also drew the attention of the court to the wards congress conducted last Saturday despite a court order to stop the exercise pending the determination of the case in court.

“We filed a motion to stop what National Chairman did on the 29th of June, that is coming at a rally saying offhandedly I have dissolved the exco in Zamfara State and handover to the governor as leader of the party.

“First of all, there is no provision for the leader of the party and some articles of the party Constitution do not give him mandate to do such,” he said.