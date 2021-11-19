NASS Transmits Electoral Bill To Buhari For Assent

The National Assembly has transmitted the Electoral Bill 2021 to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on the National Assembly Senator, Babajide Omoworare, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He said this is in pursuance of Section 58 (3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and the Acts Authentication Act 2004.

The National Assembly had last week completed work on the amendment of the Electoral Act bill which grants the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) powers to deploy electronic transmission of election results.

NASS and indeed many Nigerians are hoping President Buhari will give his assent to the electoral act amendment bill in time to ensure INEC prepares well ahead for the 2023 general elections.