Troops Foil Attempt To Kidnap Doctors, Nurses In Imo

Troops of Exercise Golden Dawn have foiled an attempt to abduct a group of doctors and nurses providing free healthcare for residents in Amauju Isu Local Government Area of Imo State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this via a statement.

While noting that a suspected member of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was killed in a shootout, Nwachukwu said another was nabbed with a gunshot wound.

“Members of the outlawed group had attempted to kidnap a group of medical doctors and nurses known as, ‘Doctors on the Move Africa’, who were providing free medical care to inhabitants of Amucha Community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State,” the statement read.

“The troops in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force 211 Quick Response Group and the Nigerian Police on receipt of actionable intelligence on the criminal plot, swiftly moved in and rescued the medical team. The medical team has been escorted to a safe location.

“The troops afterward went after the hoodlums and made contact with them at Amauju Isu Local Government Area of Imo State, where they were found enforcing the illegal sit at home order in Amauju.

“In the firefight that ensued, one of the criminals was neutralized, while the others took to their heels. One of them, who had escaped with a gunshot wound was later apprehended by the local Vigilante and handed over to the police.”