Operation Hadin Kai: Troops Neutralize Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists In Ambush

Troops of Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have neutralized three Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists on Wednesday 8 December, 2021 in an ambush staged at one of the terrorists’ notorious crossing points along Kwadal-Agapalwa- Amuda axis.

Army spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement on Thursday said the troops, who were on a Long range fighting Patrol towards Agapalwa and Amuda villages, got wind of the rampaging activities of the terrorists and laid in wait for them at the crossing point.

He explained that in the battle that ensued, troops rained heavy fire on the terrorists, inflicting maximum casualty on them, adding that after gallantly eliminating the terrorists, the troops recovered one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), three Hand Grenades, 62 links of 7.62mm ammunition, one Motorcycle and three Bicycles from the terrorists.

The army spokesman disclosed that troops are currently exploiting further to clear the area of any escaping terrorists.

According to him, the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has commended the vigilance and gallantry of the troops, urging them to intensify their offensive operations to further decimate the terrorists.