Buhari Nominates New Minister, Seeks Senate Confirmation

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate seeking the confirmation of a ministerial nominee, Mister Muazu Sambo from Taraba State.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, read Buhari’s letter at the upper chamber during plenary on Tuesday morning.

The ministerial nominee may be replacing the ministers of Agriculture, Sabo Nanono, and Power, Saleh Mamman that were sacked in September.

READ ALSO: MTN, Mafab Emerge Winners Of Nigeria’s 5G Spectrum Auction

President Buhari also asked the Senate to confirm the nomination of some National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioners to replace the outgoing ones.

The nominees are Malam Mohammed Haruna from Niger State as the North Central – National Commissioner, May Agbamuche Mbu, National Commissioner (Delta State); and Okeagu Kenneth Nnamdi, South East National Commissioner (Abia State).

Also appointed are Major General A.B. Alkali (retd.) – Adamawa State, North East, National Commissioner; Professor Rada H. Gumus, Bayelsa State, South-South, National Commissioner; Mr. Sam Olumeku, Ondo State, South West, National Commissioner; and Olaniyi Olaleye Ijalaye, Ondo State, South West (Resident Electoral Commissioner.)

President Buhari equally sent the names of nominees of commissioners for the National Population Commission.

The nominees include Mr. Benedict Opong, Mrs Gloria Izofor, Barr. Mrs Patricia O. Iyayan Kuchi, Dr. Bala Haliru, and Dr Iyatayo Oyetunbi.