Ayade Suspends 14-Month Old #EndSARS Curfew

Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade, has suspended the 14-month old curfew that was imposed during the #EndSARS protest in October 2020 in Calabar, the state capital.

The aftermath of the EndSARS protest led hoodlums to hijack and to break down law and order. This also led to the wanton destruction of both government and private properties.

The complete suspension was in a statement signed by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ayade, Mr Linus Obogo, stating that the suspension takes effect from December 25, 2021.

“The state governor, His Excellency, Sir Ben Ayade, has suspended the curfew in the state with effect from December 25, 2021. Consequently, movement is no longer restricted in the state at any time,” the statement read.

Recall that the curfew was relaxed to midnight few months ago to midnight in a bid to enable nightlife return and ease movement in the metropolis but with the total suspension, movement all times will no longer be restricted.