Katsina Govt Set To Conduct Elections In 16 LGAs

Preparations to conduct the long-awaited Local Government Elections in Katsina State have reached top gear with more than 70 per cent of necessary logistics required now currently on ground.

Governor Aminu Masari disclosed this on Tuesday at the Katsina Government House during a Media chat with a cross-section of journalists operating in the state.

He decried that 16 LGAs in the state can no longer sustain themselves as all of them are overloaded with employees bearing genuine official letters of appointment.

He further recalled that the current state administration has reviewed and resettled the over 2,000 Local Government employees that were hitherto denied their salaries by the previous government.

“As we move to the 2023 general election, I am urging all stakeholders mostly religious, traditional as well as political leaders in the country to put the country first,” he noted.

Masari while stressing the need for politicians to change their attitude and promote attitudinal change, stated that journalists also have a very important role to play in that regard.

He also held the opinion that power should go to the Southern part of the country in 2023 because according to him, the power shift or rotation from time to time will help to consolidate and support the Nigerian Federation.

“This constitution is made for us and not us for the constitution,” he said.

Meanwhile, the governor restated the need for residents in the state to depend on themselves, assuring to assist the security agencies to register all the weapons illegally acquired by some of the good residents.

“Anyone interesting in acquiring arms should do so as it’s not right for bad elements acquiring arms but good people denied this right. But we are not supporting volunteers,” he explained.