Okorocha Out Of Office, Yet Wants To Be Imo Governor – Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State on Tuesday said that Senator Rochas Okorocha wants to remain the governor of the state even after he has left office.

Uzodinma made this assertion during the 2022 Imo Stakeholders meeting which was held at the Government House in Owerri, Imo State capital.

While noting that Okorocha had become a pain in the neck, Mr Uzodinma advised his predecessor to allow him to enjoy his position as governor of Imo State for the duration of his tenure.

“Traditionally, I’m his elder brother. He should let my administration be and not bring in unnecessary interference.

“We have had previous governors like Achike Udenwa, Ikedi Ohakim, and Emeka Ihedioha but the difference between the former governor Rochas Okorocha and others is that he is out of office but still wants to remain the governor of Imo State,” Governor Uzodinma noted.

Also speaking on some of his achievements in office, Uzodinma disclosed that one of his administration’s greatest achievements was recorded in the education sector.

According to him, the recovery of the K.O. Mbadiwe University for the Imo people was a major milestone.

“As you may well know, the university was built and furnished with taxpayers’ money of not less than N40b. Yet, an individual, abusing his office as governor, brazenly wanted to appropriate it to himself as a privately owned establishment.

“I am glad to report to you that by the second week of December this year, I received a Certificate of Ownership for the university on behalf of the Government and people of Imo State. Today, as we speak, that university is now the rightful property of Imo State.”

In an earlier speech, Governor Uzodinma has said that he will make public the names of those allegedly sponsoring the insecurity ravaging the state.

However, the governor failed to reveal the names on Tuesday but stated that his government has repeatedly maintained that some of the security breaches were politically contrived.

“This was based on intelligence information at our disposal. As the Igbo saying goes, when a child is crying and pointing in a particular direction, it is because either his mother or father is there.

“I assured you that my administration will name those behind insecurity in the state during this stakeholders meeting but for security reasons, we will hold on.

“With the cooperation of the security agencies and the support and assistance of the Federal Government, we have been able to overwhelm the bandits,” the governor asserted.

Uzodinma said he will allow security agents to arrest and prosecute the sponsors of the criminals who have been troubling the peace within Imo State.

While reiterating his earlier advice, the governor asked Okorocha to allow him to rule the state in peace, adding that he will allow security operatives to conclude their investigations and findings will be made public.