How We Regained Freedom From Notorious Bandit Leader Turji – Victim

One of the over 50 kidnap victims in Zamfara has narrated his ordeal, recalling how he regained his freedom from the notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji.

Turji has been the mastermind of killings and kidnappings in Shinkafi, Sabon Birni, Isah in Zamfara and Sokoto states.

The victim, Ibrahim Bakada Rowa and others regained their freedom on Tuesday following military raids on neighbouring bandit camps in Zamfara and Sokoto forests.

Speaking to Channels Television shortly after his release, the highly elated Rowa said he spent 23 days in captivity after being kidnapped on his farm.

While in Turji’s camp, he said the bandits who cooked rice for the victims, would offer them food and water every day.

He expressed joy that he secured his freedom on Tuesday.

“My name is Alhaji Ibrahim Bakada Rowa from Kadamutsa of Zurmi LGA. I am highly excited and happy today for being part of this set,” he said.

“I was abducted from inside my farmland when I was harvesting groundnut. I spent 23 days in captivity without being given any money to me.

“We were just seating eight in number when we were asked to come out from the room we were caged inside. I was equally given keys to the remaining rooms and asked to set the remaining victims free.

“After we assembled ourselves, we were attached with small children who shepherd us towards a right track in a contingent.

“I was part of the Turji’s camp. They cook rice for us in the morning and also in the evening. They offer each one of us three bottles of water every day but their children maltreat us a little bit every day.”