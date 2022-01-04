How 42 Children, Pregnant Women And 55 Others Regained Freedom In Zamfara – Police

Police authorities in Zamfara have confirmed the release of 97 persons abducted by bandits in Shinkafi and Tsafe Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ayuba Elkanah, who briefed reporters on Tuesday at the Command Headquarters in Gusau revealed that those freed included seven pregnant women, 19 babies, and 16 minors.

Giving a breakdown of the number of the returnees, he explained that 68 people were released in Shinkafi while 29 others regained freedom in Tsafe.

READ ALSO: Notorious Bandit Leader, Turji, Frees Over 50 Victims Amidst Military Offensive

“Following an extensive pressure mounted as a result of the ongoing military operation around the camp of a notorious bandits’ kingpin known as Bello Turji that covers Shinkafi, Zurmi and Birnin Magaji Local Government areas, on 3rd January 2022, police tactical operatives deployed at Shinkafi axis received an intelligence report that some kidnapped victims were seen stranded in the bush,” the police commissioner said.

“The police operatives in collaboration with genuine repentant bandits and vigilante swung into action and rescued 68) victims from the forest.

“The victims were in captivity for over three months and they include 33 male adults, seven male children, three female children, and 25 women including pregnant/nursing mothers respectively. The victims hailed from Magarya, Maradun, Gusau of Zamfara State and Sabon Birni LGA in Sokoto State.”

Elkanah revealed that on the same day – Monday, police tactical operatives deployed in Tsafe axis acted on intelligence report and stormed Kunchin Kalgo forest in Tsafe LGA where they rescued 29 kidnapped victims.

The victims, according to him, were abducted for over 60 days from three villages namely Adarawa, Gana, and Bayawuri in Rijiya District of Gusau LGA.

The victims, said to have been abducted by a bandits’ kingpin Ado Aleru, include 25 females including pregnant and nursing mothers, and four male children.

Elkanah said all the rescued victims were treated by the joint medical teams of the state government and the police.

He stated that they would be debriefed and handed over to the state government before being reunited with their families.

“I want to use this opportunity to express our appreciation to the state government under the leadership of His Excellency Dr Bello Muhammad Matawalle MON, for his continuous support and assistance to the police and other security agencies in the state,” the police commissioner said.

“This kind gesture has gone a long way in making security operatives more effective and efficient in the discharge of their duties.”