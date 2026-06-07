Adelabu: Release Of Ex-Minister’s Sister, Her Sons A Major Breakthrough — Oyo CP

The Oyo State Police Command says the arrest of suspects linked to the abduction of Mrs. Olaide John-Paul — sister of former Minister of Power — and her twin sons has opened a major intelligence window into the operations of a wider kidnapping syndicate terrorising parts of the state.

The Command said the successful rescue of the victims, the killing of two armed kidnappers, and the arrest of four key suspects marked one of the most significant breakthroughs in recent efforts to dismantle organised kidnapping networks operating within Oyo State and its environs.

Addressing journalists in Ibadan, the Commissioner of Police, Abimbola Olugbenga, said the operation was jointly executed by operatives of the Force Intelligence Department–Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT), the Oyo State Police Command, and other tactical units of the Nigeria Police Force following the abduction of the victims on June 3.

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According to him, the operation not only secured the safe release of the victims but also exposed the intricate structure, planning mechanisms, surveillance techniques, and operational network of the criminal gang.

“The arrest of the principal suspects has provided investigators with critical intelligence and a major breakthrough into the activities of a wider kidnapping syndicate.

“Information already obtained from the suspects is aiding ongoing efforts to identify and apprehend other members of the gang who remain at large,” the police commissioner stated.

He disclosed that immediately after receiving the distress report, the Inspector-General of Police directed a coordinated intelligence-driven operation.

The CP also said the IGP’s directive led to the deployment of FID-IRT operatives and tactical teams across strategic locations in Oyo State.

The police disclosed that the investigation initially led to the arrest of a suspect popularly known as “Oloro,” who is already on the Command’s watchlist for alleged involvement in related criminal activities.

Olugbenga said his arrest became the turning point in the investigation.

According to the Command, intelligence extracted from the suspect led investigators to another key gang member, Dare Oyedele, alias “Solution,” who allegedly played a strategic role within the criminal network.

Preliminary investigations, according to the CP, further revealed that the gang had commenced plans to abduct members of the family weeks before the incident.

He explained that investigators uncovered evidence suggesting that in May 2026, the kidnappers attempted to recruit an insider connected to the household through a staff member identified simply as Segun.

The police said the recruitment effort formed part of a larger surveillance operation aimed at gathering detailed information about the family’s routines, movements, vehicles, and the schools attended by the children.

He added that investigators reportedly discovered extensive digital evidence showing that the gang conducted systematic monitoring of the victims before their strike.

“A detailed analysis of their digital footprints revealed photographs of the family’s vehicles, school environment, daily routines, and other lifestyle patterns used in profiling and tracking the victims,” CP Olugbenga disclosed.

The intelligence, the police said, eventually led operatives to a hideout located in the Lado community area of Ayegun, Ibadan.

The police commissioner said that on June 6 at about 7:30 p.m., operatives stormed the location in a carefully coordinated rescue operation.

However, according to police accounts, the operation quickly turned into a gun battle after one of the gang members, identified as Kelechi, who allegedly travelled from Lagos State and was serving as a lookout, opened fire on the advancing security team.

The police responded, leading to an exchange of gunfire during which Kelechi and another unidentified gang member were fatally wounded.

Following the successful clearance of the hideout, the abducted woman and her twin sons were rescued unharmed and immediately placed under protective custody before being reunited with their family.

The CP said subsequent mop-up operations led to the arrest of two additional suspects identified as Semiu and Adeyemi, who allegedly facilitated the procurement and use of the criminal hideout.

All four suspects are currently in custody and assisting investigators,” Olugbenga stated.

The Command also announced the recovery of several exhibits believed to have been used in carrying out the kidnapping operation.

Recovered items include three pump-action guns, 14 live cartridges, the unregistered ash-coloured Toyota Corolla allegedly used for the abduction, criminal charms, a battle axe, a hammer, substances suspected to be hard drugs, and two face masks.

CP Olugbenga said investigators were intensifying efforts to apprehend other members of the syndicate believed to have escaped during the operation, some of whom may be nursing gunshot wounds sustained during the encounter with security operatives.

He appealed to medical practitioners, private hospitals, traditional bone setters, and other healthcare providers across the state to promptly report individuals presenting suspicious gunshot injuries or unusual medical cases to law enforcement authorities.

The CP further acknowledged the support of the Oyo State Government in strengthening security operations across the state.

“The Oyo State Police Command remains unwavering in its commitment to the protection of lives and property. Criminal elements will be relentlessly pursued, arrested, and brought to justice,” he assured.

Mrs. Adegoke and her twin sons, Peter and Paul, were abducted on June 3 at about 7:30 a.m. along Elewura Street, off Ring Road, Ibadan, while she was taking the children to school.

Their successful rescue on Saturday night was widely welcomed by their family.