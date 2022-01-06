2023 Elections: Northern Group Backs Osinbajo For President

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a northern group, Arewa Consensus Assembly, on Thursday canvassed for the micro-zoning of the presidency to the South-Western part of the country in the interest of justice and equity.

The group said that the agitation by some people that the presidency should be retained to the North will further divide the country, adding that the focus should be more on equitable distribution of power.

While addressing a press conference after their meeting in Kaduna, Chairman of the group, Daniel Shawulu, said the real interest of the North is about the vast majority of the people and not the parochial interest of a few politicians, who he said are usually more vocal and claim to speak on behalf of the region.

Noting that there need for an urgent responsibility to build and foster confidence between the different ethnicities and geo-political zones of Nigeria, the northern-based group stated that the country at the moment needs someone with requisite insight to consolidate the much-desired results and continuity of the structural programs commenced by the present administration.

He equally endorsed Vice president Yemi Osibanjo as the right candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The decision, according to Shawulu, is based on his competence and knowledge of the current socio-economic and security challenges confronting the country.

“The real solution of maintaining sufficient control relevance in Nigerian national politics is for the north to champion rotation to the South-West.

“The conference admits and recognises that Nigeria is in a delicate situation and our unity is fragile because of security challenges that have been clocked many times in religious and ethnic approach, especially by propagandists.

“The joint conference admits that the acceptable next President of Nigeria must have an appeal that crosses ethnic, religious and demographic lines, especially the youths considering the most recent history and trajectory of Nigeria.

“Such a person must have a demonstrated record of service at the national level and the history of believing in the unity of Nigeria, integrity and a proven record of modesty, energy, experience and conduct that is exemplified and inspired confidence across the entire country and not negotiable.

“The joint conference notes that the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo fits and addresses the question of balance, qualities and attributes expressed and resolved by the joint conference.”