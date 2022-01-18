Nigerian Idol Returns With Dbanj, Simi As Judges

Nigerian Idol is back with a fresh season and new judges on the show.

Music stars D’Banj and Simi were revealed as judges on Tuesday as the countdown to the show’s premiere in February 2022 begins

D’Banj and Simi replace season six judges Seyi Shay and DJ Sose to join Obi Asika on the panel.

Popular radio and TV personality, IK Osakioduwa, will be returning as the host of the show.

Speaking on their new roles, D’Banj and Simi promised to bring their A-game to match Asika’s proficiency and words of improvement to the contestants from the auditions to the finale.

Speaking on the introduction of new judges for the new season, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola during the unveiling said: “We could not think of a better trio to be the season’s judges than Obi Asika, D’banj, and Simi. The three of them combined bring decades’ worth of experience in the music and entertainment business, as well as individual mastery of their crafts.”

D’banj, excited to be selected as one of the judges, said, “I was out of the country when I found out that I was going to be a judge for this season of Nigerian Idol and I couldn’t contain my excitement. I’m coming in with my own strategy so viewers should expect a bang.”

Nigerian Idol season six ended last year with Kingdom Kroseide emerging winner after months of the intense contest. He won a grand prize of N30 million in cash and N20 million worth of other gifts.