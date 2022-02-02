Advertisement

Police Release Man Utd’s Mason Greenwood On Bail

Channels Television  
Updated February 2, 2022
In this file photo taken on January 10, 2022, Manchester United’s English striker Mason Greenwood gestures during the English FA Cup third round football match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west Englan. Paul ELLIS / AFP

 

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been released on bail after being questioned over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman, police said on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old was arrested on Sunday after images and videos were posted online, and while he was still in custody on Tuesday he was further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

READ ALSO: Barcelona Sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Greater Manchester Police have not named the footballer, but said: “A 20-year-old man arrested on Sunday, January 30, 2022, on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation.”

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed to AFP: “The man has been released on bail for everything.”

AFP



More on Sports

Leaving Arsenal Without Real Goodbye Hurts – Aubameyang

Beijing Olympics Begins Torch Relay Amidst COVID-19 Fears

Barcelona Sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

‘We Wish Him All The Best’: Aubameyang Leaves Arsenal

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV