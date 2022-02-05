Advertisement

Tuchel Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Updated February 5, 2022
Chelsea’s German head coach Thomas Tuchel (C) meets match officials before the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge in London. PHOTO: AFP

 

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could miss his side’s trip to Abu Dhabi for the Club World Cup after testing positive for COVID-19.

The German will not be in the dugout for Chelsea’s FA Cup fourth-round clash with Plymouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and will be absent for the squad’s flight out to the Middle East after the game.

“Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for Covid-19,” read a Chelsea statement.

“The Chelsea head coach will now follow necessary self-isolation protocols and hopes to join up with the team in Abu Dhabi later next week. The team fly out for the Club World Cup following this afternoon’s FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle.”

Tuchel could still travel later in the week should he test negative with Chelsea’s Club World Cup semi-final set to take place on Wednesday against either Asian champions Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia or the UAE’s Al Jazira.

