Police Arrest Traffic Robbers In Lagos

Officers of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested three traffic robbers at Ikeja City Mall while three others were arrested by the police with the help of members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Mile 2 park.

Four of the suspects, Segun Peters (22), Kabiru Odeh (25), Nurudeen Suraj (22), and Dennis Ikuvbogie (24) were arrested at Mile 2 while robbing road users in traffic.

Other suspects, Anifowoshe Kolawole (20), Patrick Ameke (21), and John Britto (27) were picked up around Ikeja City Mall based on complaints on their illicit activities around the area.

The Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, had on a tip-off on the activities of traffic robbers in Mile 2, deployed plain cloth policemen to the area to monitor and arrest the suspects.

One of the suspects, Nurudeen Suraj was arrested a week ago and detained at Agboju Police Station. He explained that he was released from prison two months ago while those arrested in Ikeja were selectively picked up after a petition initiated by the management of Ikeja City Mall on reported incidences of traffic robbery in the area.

The suspects, who were placed under close monitoring before their arrest on most occasions, pretend to be beggars and nose mask vendors. They used the ploy to rob motorists and pedestrians visiting the complex.

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, commended the civilians who provided the intelligence to the police as well as those who assisted the police in arresting the suspects, stressing that, communities would become safer if people cooperate with the police in crime-fighting.