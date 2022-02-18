Advertisement

Umeonyirioha Becomes Oxford University’s First Inducted Igbo Language Lecturer

Soonest Nathaniel  
Updated February 18, 2022
Emmanuel Ikechukwu Umeonyirioha has been inducted by the University of Oxford, England, as its first Igbo Language lecturer.

An elated Umeonyirioha disclosed this via his Twitter handle on Thursday night, as he noted that it was the first time that the language would be taught in the university.

“It is official that I am the first official Igbo Language lecturer at the number one university in the world, the University of Oxford.

“Our induction happened today by Marion Sadoux, Head of Modern Language Programmes, University of Oxford Language Centre.

“This became possible in an account of the James Currey Society. This is the first time the Igbo language will be taught at the university. History has been made,” the young lecturer tweeted.

Umeonyirioha while confirming that his first-class starts next week Thursday, 3-4 pm, on 12 Woodstock Road, said he is so happy and grateful for the opportunity.

He promised to make the Igbo language and culture known to the world.



