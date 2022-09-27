DJ Cuppy Graduates From Oxford

Nigerian DJ, Florence Otedola also known as ‘Dj Cuppy’ has announced her graduation from the University of Oxford.

In March of 2021, the artist revealed that she had been accepted into Oxford for a master’s degree programme.

She took to her Twitter handle to mention how proud of herself she is even though she did not get a merit or a distinction.

“Got my THESIS result, which classifies my MSc degree…”

“I didn’t get a Merit or a Distinction, but I PASSED!!! After a tough year, I can officially say I am now a GRADUATE from @uniofOxford

And I am bloody PROUD of myself… To GOD be the GLORY!” She Tweeted.

The daughter of billionaire, Femi Otedola, ran a Master’s programme in African Studies at the prestigious university in the United Kingdom.

She later tweeted in July that ever since she completed her thesis, she had not been her vibrant self

“Since completing my thesis, I found myself completely fatigued and feeling pretty antisocial.”

“I thought I’d be partying hard every night celebrating but haven’t been out once. Dunno if it’s because of all the stress I experienced, just not feeling my usual bubbly self,” she said.

The 29-year-old plans to throw herself a huge party as she said in July once she graduates.

DJ Cuppy already had a masters in Music Business from New York University in 2015.