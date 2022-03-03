FG Blames Poor Power Supply On Low Water Level At Hydro Plants

The Federal Government has blamed the erratic power supply in Abuja and some parts of the country on a reduction in hydro capacity owing to the dry season.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, said this during the weekly ministerial briefing on Thursday.

He explained that overload on the nation’s power plants, maintenance work in the eastern region of the country, and challenges in the Okoloma Gas Station have inhibited the units from reaching optimum supply.

According to him, the government under the Siemens Presidential Power Initiatives is working to ensure an optimum supply of gas to facilitate the speedy restoration of power soon.

READ ALSO: AGF Confirms Commencement Of Process For Kyari’s Extradition

The minister also said the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) delivers about 8,000 megawatts daily and an installed capacity of 18,000 megawatts. This is as he vowed to deal with distribution companies (DISCOS) involved in metre racketeering, insisting that the procurement of metres is free.

Aliyu equally explained that the government is expediting action on the installation of ten power transformers with ten more mobile substations for massive improvement of electricity supply nationwide.

He assured Nigerians that they will see a drastic improvement in power delivery across the country.