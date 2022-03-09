2023 Election: Senate Urges INEC To Allow Prison Inmates To Vote

The Senate has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow registered and eligible prison inmates to vote during all general elections in the country.

The Upper Chamber discussed this during plenary on Tuesday when it considered a motion on The prerogative of Prison Inmates to vote in general elections in Nigeria sponsored by Senator Abba Moro.

They called on INEC to determine the status of the inmates that are constitutionally and legally qualified to be registered as eligible voters and should vote at elections.

They urged INEC and all relevant agencies to carry out a voracious voter’s enlightenment in prisons in Nigeria, to educate the inmates of their rights and necessity to exercise their franchise in general elections.

Also, according to the lawmakers, INEC register update its register of voters to take into account the prison population for the purpose of elections. INEC in collaboration with the Nigeria Correctional Service should also locate voting centres at custodial centres across the country to be used for voting.

The Senate further urged the INEC to allow duly registered and eligible prison-electorates to exercise their franchise during all general elections in Nigeria.