APC Senators Not Aware Buni Was Sacked – Smart Adeyemi

Kogi State Senator Smart Adeyemi on Thursday said his colleagues in the National Assembly were not aware that President Muhammadu Buhari had sanctioned the sack of the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress’ caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni.

Controversy has swirled within the party after Niger State Governor Abubakar Bello assumed Buni’s Chairmanship since the latter travelled abroad for medical treatment.

It is believed in some quarters that Buni is being pushed out in order to ensure the party’s delayed convention goes on as planned this month.

Although Governor Bello has said he has the backing of the President, a handover letter from Buni has surfaced.

According to the letter, Buni, who is also the Governor of Yobe State, is expected to resume his Chairmanship duties on his return from medical treatment abroad.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Senator Adeyemi’s re-echoed pro-Buni sentiments.

“There was a letter written by Mai Mala Buni saying that he was travelling. And in that letter, he did transmit power to the Governor of Niger State,” Senator Adeyemi said.

“As far as we are concerned in the Senate, we are not aware that Mr President gave a marching order to the acting Chairman to vacate his office.”

Senator Adeyemi said the controversy was generated by people who have “one interest or the other to protect.”

“It is just a game,” he added. “Mai Mala Buni performed excellently well, he brought in seasoned people, Governors, former Generals, statesmen, he brought them back to the APC. So today the APC is more formidable. In fact we owe him some level of gratitude.

“Buni came when there was crisis in the APC, when the APC was almost collapsing. And he has succeeded to put the party together. And consolidated the party, and we are cruising to victory.”