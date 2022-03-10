PDP Nominee Demands Umahi’s Immediate Resignation

The nominee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Governor of Ebonyi State, Iduma Igariwey, on Thursday asked incumbent Dave Umahi to vacate office without delay.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had declared as illegal Umahi’s claim to the governorship seat after he defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court also asked the PDP to nominate a replacement.

However, Mr Umahi has rejected the court’s decision and approached the Court of Appeal for a review.

Mr Igariwey, a member of the House of Representatives, wants the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to comply immediately with the court order and issue a certificate of return to him and his proposed deputy, Mr Fred Udeogu.

He said he was concerned that two days after the court order, Governor Umahi was still parading himself as Governor when there is no stay of execution order.

He also condemned the Governor’s initial response to the Justice Inyang Ekwo judgment.