2023 Presidency: I Want To Step Into Buhari’s Shoes, Not On His Toes – Tinubu

In his bid to become President, Senator Bola Tinubu says he wants to step into the shoes of President Muhammadu Buhari and not on his toes.

Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the remark on Wednesday during a meeting with the APC House of Representatives Caucus at the National Assembly in Abuja.

“I mentioned to Mr President of my ambition,” he said. “I told him (that) my ambition is not blind to the extent that I will step on his toes. I just want to step into his shoes and not on his toes.”

The former Lagos State governor described the National Assembly as a vital arm of government, saying the legislators had made important contributions to the unity and stability of the country.

He also commended them for sustaining the nation’s democracy as the most direct representatives of the individual constituencies at the federal level.

Tinubu said he was in the National Assembly to seek the lawmakers’ counsel, collaboration and support for his ambition.

Before meeting with the lawmakers in the House, he had begun the consultations at the National Assembly with the APC Senate Caucus.

In his address, the APC chieftain said being with the senators brought back heartfelt memories of his time in the Senate in 1992.

“My entrance into national politics began in this building. I was first a senator and shall always consider myself part of this body,” he said.

The former governor thanked the senators for helping to advance democratic good governance and transparent elections.

He also spoke about the landmark legislation they had passed, including the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which he said rationalised nearly all aspects of oil and gas production and the recent amendments, which included greater use of technology in the electoral process.

“I seek your partnership in my quest to become the Presidential Candidate of our party and to win the general elections in February 2023.

“This is not about gaining power. It is about securing good government for the nation. Together, the Executive and Legislative branches of this democratic tree must strive to cultivate and bring forth good fruit for the welfare of the people,” Tinubu said.