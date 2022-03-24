APC Releases Programme Of Events For National Convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the programme of events for its National Convention scheduled for Saturday, March 26.

The convention will hold at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

According to the Governor of Nasarawa State and Chairman of the Media and Publicity Sub-Committee for the APC 2022 National Convention His Excellency Abdullahi Sule, the programme is as follows:

1. Arrival of Accredited National Delegates 10am-1pm

2. Arrival of the Members of the National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) 1:30pm

3. Arrival of the APC State Governors, National Assembly Members, Ministers and Party Leaders 1:30-2:00pm

4. Arrival of the Speaker of the House of Representatives 2:10pm

5. Arrival of the Senate President 2:20 pm

6. Arrival of the National Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) 2:30 pm

7. Arrival of the Vice-President 2:45pm

8. Arrival of the President 3:15pm

9. The National Anthem 3:30pm

10. Opening Prayers 3:35pm

11. Goodwill messages by Youth Wing, Women Wing, People Living with Disability (PLwD) and Diaspora Wing 3:40-4:50pm

12. Remarks by Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum and Representatives of Governors’ from each of the six geo-political zones 4:50-5:20pm

13. Interlude 5:20-5:25pm

14. Remarks by the Speaker of the House of Representatives 5:25-5:30pm

15. Remarks by the Senate President 5:30-5:35pm

16. Remarks by the Vice-President 5:35-5:40pm

17. Special Remarks by the President 5:40-5:55pm

18. Welcome Address by National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Chairman and presentation of motions 5:55-6:10pm

i.Motion for the approval of constitution as amended

ii. Motion for the ratification of all activities carried out by CECPC

19. Remarks by the Chairman, Election Committee 6:10-6:20pm

20. Elections into Zonal and National Offices of the APC

21. Interlude

22. Counting and Collation of Votes

23. Declaration of Results/Swearing in of the newly elected executives

24. Acceptance Speech by the newly elected National Chairman of the APC

25. Motion for closing of the 2022 Extraordinary National Convention

26. Closing Remarks by National Secretary

27. Closing Prayers

28. National Anthem

29. Departure in reverse order

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 elections, the leadership of the party has agreed to produce consensus candidates.

Senate President Ahmed Lawan said the party is expected to put out a ‘Unity List’ by Friday.

Lawan stated this after the National Assembly caucus leaders met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House on Thursday.

“We hope to achieve a consensus in selecting and electing the officers for the party, we are prepared to come up with a unity list,” he said.