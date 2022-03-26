Advertisement

All 132 On Crashed China Eastern Plane Confirmed Dead

Updated March 26, 2022
This photo taken on March 21, 2022 shows paramilitary police officers conducting a search at the site of the China Eastern Airlines plane crash in Tengxian county, Wuzhou city, in China’s southern Guangxi region. – A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 132 people crashed onto a mountainside in southern China on March 21 causing a large fire, shortly after losing contact with air traffic control and dropping thousands of metres in just three minutes. (Photo by CNS / AFP) / China OUT

 

 

All 132 people aboard the plane that crashed into a mountainside in southern China this week have been confirmed dead, the country’s civil aviation authority said Saturday.

Dozens of victims’ relatives have been waiting for days as rescue teams combed heavily forested slopes for plane debris and signs of survivors from Monday’s crash near the city of Wuzhou, Guangxi province.

“All 123 passengers and nine crew members of flight MU5735 of China Eastern airlines have been killed on board on March 21,” Hu Zhenjiang, deputy director-general of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, told a press conference.

“The identity of 120 victims has been determined by DNA identification.”

 

This photo taken on March 21, 2022 shows fragments of wreckage of the China Eastern passenger jet which crashed onto a mountainside in Tengxian county, Wuzhou city, in China's southern Guangxi region. CNS / AFP
This photo taken on March 21, 2022 shows fragments of wreckage of the China Eastern passenger jet which crashed onto a mountainside in Tengxian county, Wuzhou city, in China’s southern Guangxi region. CNS / AFP

 

Aviation officials confirmed they had found a black box they believed to be the cockpit voice recorder, which should provide important clues to the cause of the crash.

The cause has mystified aviation authorities, who have scoured rugged terrain for clues in what is almost certain to be China’s deadliest plane crash in nearly 30 years.

The disaster provoked an unusually swift public response from President Xi Jinping, who ordered a probe into its cause as aviation authorities vowed an extensive two-week check-up of China’s vast passenger fleet.

The safety message has rippled out across sectors since the crash.

A notice from the State Council and Ministry of Emergency Management on Wednesday called for industries across the board to “rectify potential safety hazards”.



