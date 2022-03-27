Falconets Silence Senegal, Qualify For U-20 World Cup

The Falconets have reached the U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica after silencing Senegal in the return leg of the final qualification round.

Nigeria defeated the Young Lionesses of Teranga 4-1 in the match played at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo State, on Saturday.

Flourish Sabastine netted a brace while Esther Oyenezide and Joy Jerry scored a goal each to give the Falconets an emphatic win.

Saturday’s victory means Coach Christopher Danjuma’s ladies qualified for the competition on a 7-2 aggregate after a 3-1 first-leg win at the Stade Lat-Dior, Thies on March 12. Sabastine scored all goals in that game.

Since the start of the tournament in 2002, Nigeria have made it to all editions, reaching the final in 2010 and 2014 when the competition was held in Germany and Canada respectively. The country, however, crashed out at the quarter-finals during the 2018 championship following a defeat to Spain.

FT’ in Benin City| The Falconets have booked a spot at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, Costa Rica 2022 Nigeria 🇳🇬 4:1 Senegal (7:2 agg)

Sabastine 7′ 20′

Onyenezide (PK) 25′

Ndiaye (PK) 45′

Joy Jerry 89′ #SoarFalconets#Team9jaStrong#NGASEN #U20FIFAWWCQ @thenff pic.twitter.com/3IXv45UYef — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) March 26, 2022

This year’s edition, which is scheduled for August 10-28, 2022, was moved due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Japan are the defending champions.

Their qualification comes as Nigerians wait for the Super Eagles who battle Ghana for a spot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The first leg of the encounter ended goalless and in Abuja on Tuesday, nothing short of a win is expected from the three-time African champions.