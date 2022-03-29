Katsina Commissioner For Health Shot In Kaduna-Abuja Attack

Katsina State Commissioner for Health, Nuhu Danja, has been confirmed to be among those who sustained gunshot wounds in the Kaduna-Abuja train attack.

An official in the State Ministry of Health, Ibrahim Almu Gafai disclosed this to Channels Television on Tuesday.

Sources said two fingers of his toe were completely removed as he was shot in the leg.

Following the bandits’ attack on an Abuja-Kaduna-bound train conveying hundreds of travellers many of the travelers were killed in the attack and others were abducted.

Security agents have since been deployed to the scene while the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended train operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route till further notice.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi have been to the scene of the attack.