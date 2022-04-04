Lagos Received 86.9% Of Capital Imported Into Nigeria In 2021 – NBS

Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos received at least 86.9 percent of the capital imported into the country in 2021.

This is according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

The region with the second highest figure was the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with 12.4 percent of the over $6.7bn worth of capital imported into the country in 2021.

At least 24 other states recorded zero capital importation or had unavailable data for the same period.

More capital was imported through Banking ($1.4bn), Shares ($1bn) and Production ($934mn) than other sectors.