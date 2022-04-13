Advertisement

Mahrez And Gundogan Start For City Against Atletico

Updated April 13, 2022
Manchester City’s Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (L) vies with Atletico Madrid’s Brazilian defender Renan Lodi (R) during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-final first leg football match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on April 5, 2022. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

 

Riyad Mahrez was picked to start for Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

City hold a 1-0 lead from the first leg at the Etihad Stadium last week.

Pep Guardiola made two changes from the team that drew with Liverpool last weekend as Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan came in for Raheem Sterling and the suspended Gabriel Jesus.

For Atletico Madrid, Thomas Lemar was preferred in midfield to Rodrigo de Paul, the Frenchman returning after three games out injured.

The in-form Joao Felix and Antoine Griezmann started up front, with Luis Suarez named on the bench.

Atletico Madrid (5-3-2)

Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Reinildo Mandava, Felipe, Stefan Savic, Renan Lodi; Koke (capt), Geoffrey Kondogbia, Thomas Lemar; Joao Felix, Antoine Griezmann

Coach: Diego Simeone (ARG)

Manchester City (4-3-3)

Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodrigo, Ilkay Gundogan (capt); Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva

Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP)

Referee: Daniel Siebert (GER).

AFP



