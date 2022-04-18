Advertisement

‘It’s The Greatest Pain’: Ronaldo Loses Baby

Updated April 18, 2022
In this file photo, Cristiano Ronaldo leaves with his Spanish girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez after attending a court hearing for tax evasion in Madrid on January 22, 2019. PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP

 

Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, has lost his baby boy, the Portuguese star said on Monday.

The 37-year-old’s partner Georgina Rodriguez had given birth to a twin boy and girl. But a brief statement released by the duo confirmed the death of the boy.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” they said in a statement posted on Ronaldo’s social media handle. “It’s the greatest pain any parents can feel.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all the care and support.

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”



